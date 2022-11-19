Davis had 15 points (6-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, an assist and a steal across 32 minutes in Friday's win over Maine.

Davis is averaging 15.0 points per game this season and continues to prove he can be a solid contributor at the G League level, but he needs to work on his consistency before he can make the jump to the NBA. The 10th overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft is making 45.3 percent of his shots from the field and 44.4 percent of his three-point attempts, but he's prone to have off games from time to time. Friday's contest was the best example, as he needed 17 shots just to score 15 points.