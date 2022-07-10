Davis finished with six points (1-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during Saturday's 105-99 Las Vegas Summer League loss to the Pistons.

Davis was selected with the No. 10 overall pick in last month's draft, and he's expected to compete for the starting point guard spot with Monte Morris. Saturday marked Davis' first action as a professional. He struggled shooting the ball and committed five fouls. On a positive note, the rookie made his way to the free-throw line for four attempts and kept his turnovers (two) low. The Wisconsin product will aim to improve in the Wizards' next exhibition, which is Sunday against the Suns.