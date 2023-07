Davis (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Saturday's Summer League game against the Bulls,Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Davis will be joined by Bilal Coulibaly, Ryan Rollins, Xavier Cooks and Patrick Baldwin on the sidelines for Washington's final Summer League contest. After a disappointing rookie campaign, Davis displayed signs of improvement this Summer and will look to land a consistent rotation spot with the Wizards during the upcoming season.