Valanciunas chipped in 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds and seven assists across 21 minutes during Monday's 125-112 loss to Golden State.

This was Valanciunas' first double-double of the campaign, as he continues to be the focal point for the second unit. He has only one block to his name through six games, but he's been productive elsewhere with averages of 12.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists.