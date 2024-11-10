Valanciunas won't start Sunday's game against the Magic.

Valanciunas made a spot start Friday against the Grizzlies but was benched to start the second half in favor of Kyshawn George, who's back in the starting lineup versus Orlando. In six appearances off the bench this season, Valanciunas has averaged 14.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 20.6 minutes per game.