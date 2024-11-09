Valanciunas is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.
The Wizards will opt to go big with Valanciunas in the starting lineup. He scored seven points, nine rebounds and four assists across 22 minutes in his only other start this season.
