Valanciunas will start in Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Valanciunas will make his ninth start of the season Wednesday in the absence of Alex Sarr (ankle). Over eight starts for the Wizards this year, the veteran big man has averaged 14.8 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 blocks in 25.1 minutes.