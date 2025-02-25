Poole racked up 26 points (8-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes during Monday's 107-99 win over Brooklyn.

Poole was in a bit of a shooting slump in the first two games since the All-Star break, but he broke out of it Monday with a game-high 26 points, nine of which came in the fourth quarter to help the Wizards capture their 10th win of the season. He has averaged 22.1 points, 4.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds over 32.6 minutes per game since the beginning of February.