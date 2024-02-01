Watch Now:

Poole won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Clippers due to a non-COVID illness, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

Despite not showing up on the injury report all day, Poole will miss just his second contest of the season Wednesday due to an illness. Bilal Coulibaly will start in his absence. Poole's next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with Miami.

