Poole won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Clippers due to a non-COVID illness, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.
Despite not showing up on the injury report all day, Poole will miss just his second contest of the season Wednesday due to an illness. Bilal Coulibaly will start in his absence. Poole's next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with Miami.
More News
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Bounces back with 18 points•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Disappears in loss•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Scores 16 points Saturday•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Perfect from line as top scorer•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Leads all scorers in loss•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Leading scorer in Monday's loss•