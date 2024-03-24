Poole is questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls due to a right ankle sprain.
Poole dealt with a hip injury ahead of Saturday's game against the Raptors but was able to suit up. However, he's now dealing with an ankle injury that threatens his availability for Monday's matchup. If he's available, he could see increased run again since Tyus Jones (back) will remain out.
