Poole (hip) posted 22 points (7-13 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes during Friday's 138-105 loss to the Bulls.

Poole returned from a three-game absence due to a left hip contusion and finished as the Wizards' leading scorer, despite not playing in the final four minutes of the third quarter and the entire fourth quarter due to the blowout nature of the game. The 25-year-old looks like he'll continue to fill a prominent role in the Washington backcourt again now that he's healthy, though it wouldn't be surprising if missed time again in the second half of the season while the 6-30 Wizards find themselves well outside of the playoff picture.