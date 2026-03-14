Reese (two-way) will be inactive Saturday for the Wizards' game in Boston.

After signing a two-year, two-way contract with the Wizards on Feb. 28, Reese suited up for four of the Wizards' ensuing five games, averaging 8.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 31.3 minutes per contest over that stretch. However, with the Wizards recently getting the likes of Alex Sarr and Tristan Vukcevic back from injuries, Reese will now be inactive Saturday for a third straight contest. Per the terms of his two-way deal, Reese is eligible to play in just nine of the Wizards' remaining 16 games of the season after Saturday's contest, so he'll be in line for some more planned absences down the stretch.