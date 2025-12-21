Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Moving into first unit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Champagnie will start Sunday's game against the Spurs.
With Khris Middleton (knee) and Bilal Coulibaly (ankle) sidelined, Champagnie will slide into the first unit again. Across seven starts this season, Champagnie has averaged 8.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks.
