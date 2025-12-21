default-cbs-image
Champagnie will start Sunday's game against the Spurs.

With Khris Middleton (knee) and Bilal Coulibaly (ankle) sidelined, Champagnie will slide into the first unit again. Across seven starts this season, Champagnie has averaged 8.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks.

