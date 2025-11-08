Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Starting sans Middleton
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Champagnie will start in Saturday's game against the Mavericks.
With Khris Middleton (knee) sidelined, Champagnie will get the starting nod for the third time in the Wizards' last four games. Over two starts this season, the 24-year-old forward has averaged 8.0 points and 3.5 rebounds in 18.0 minutes per contest.
