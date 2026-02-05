Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Starting Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Champagnie will start Thursday versus the Pistons.
With Khris Middleton getting shipped off to Dallas, Champagnie could emerge as a trade deadline winner if he's able to secure his spot in the Wizards' starting lineup. Over 11 starts this season, Champagnie has recorded averages of 8.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.9 triples per contest on 51/35/80 shooting splits.
