Champagnie will start Saturday's game against OKC.

Kyshawn George (elbow) and Trae Young (back/quadriceps) are both sidelined, so Champagnie will move into the starting lineup versus the champs. The 24-year-old has averaged 10.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.6 blocks and 0.6 steals in 16 starts throughout the campaign.