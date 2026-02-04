Middleton notched 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists over 22 minutes during Tuesday's 132-101 loss to the Knicks.

With the trade deadline approaching, Middleton continues to fortify his value on the market. The veteran forward is averaging 13.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 three-pointers in 25.1 minutes per tilt in his last seven games, shooting 42.3 percent from deep. Middleton has started all 34 of his appearances for the Wizards, though his role and fantasy value could be altered if Washington ends up moving the 34-year-old sharpshooter.