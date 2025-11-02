default-cbs-image
Middleton (elbow) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Knicks.

Middleton is in jeopardy of missing his first game of the season due to a left elbow contusion. If the veteran forward is ultimately ruled out, Bub Carrington, Corey Kispert and Cam Whitmore are candidates for increased minutes. Over six regular-season appearances, Middleton has averaged 11.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 41.2 percent from downtown in 25.0 minutes per contest.

