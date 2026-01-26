This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Wizards' Khris Middleton: Iffy for Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
Middleton (foot) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Middleton is in jeopardy of missing his second straight contest, but the veteran remains day-to-day. If he's unable to play, the Wizards could rely more on Will Riley. Bilal Coulibaly (back) remains questionable for the Wizards.