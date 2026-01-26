default-cbs-image
Middleton (foot) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Middleton is in jeopardy of missing his second straight contest, but the veteran remains day-to-day. If he's unable to play, the Wizards could rely more on Will Riley. Bilal Coulibaly (back) remains questionable for the Wizards.

