Wizards' Khris Middleton: Will play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Middleton (knee) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Nuggets.
Middleton took a seat for the first half of the team's back-to-back Friday due to right knee injury management, but he'll be back in action Saturday evening. The 34-year-old will try to shake out of a cold spell after averaging 8.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 21.4 minutes over his last five games.
