George had 24 points (9-20 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 131-116 loss to the Celtics.

The third-year forward continues to perform at a high level despite being a secondary scoring option on paper, as he's scored at least 20 points in three of his last four appearances while averaging 19.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game since the beginning of November. That level of offensive involvement is particularly encouraging considering Washington's firepower elsewhere in the starting lineup. His ability to supplement his perimeter scoring with rebounding, playmaking and defensive numbers makes him more attractive in category leagues than a conventional three-point specialist.