Bagley won't return to Monday's game against the Jazz due to a lower back spasm, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports. He totaled six points (2-7 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal in 23 minutes before leaving.

It's unclear as to when this injury popped up, but Bagley will be shut down for the remainder of the night as a result. Eugene Omoruyi and Richaun Holmes will be asked to eat up minutes at center down the stretch.