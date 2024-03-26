Bagley finished with 16 points (7-8 FG, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds over 17 minutes off the bench during Monday's 107-105 win over the Bulls.

Playing his second game since returning from a back issue, Bagley remained behind Richaun Holmes on the depth chart at center for the Wizards but had a very efficient offensive performance. Holmes has been a beast on the glass the last few games, so while the 25-year-old Bagley is more likely to be part of the team's future plans, they may be in no rush to push him back into the starting five to close out the 2023-24 season.