Bagley provided 10 points (5-9 FG) and 10 rebounds across 28 minutes during Friday's 140-115 loss to the Clippers.

Bagley produced in line with his seasonal averages in the defeat, but his move to the Wizards has given the Duke product more output as a full-time starter. The Wizards didn't have to part with much to acquire Bagley, and they felt confident enough with him to send Daniel Gafford packing. The 24-year-old has plenty of potential and despite the team's current woes, he has some rebounding value as a waiver-wire target.