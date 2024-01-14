The Wizards are set to acquire Bagley, Isaiah Livers and two future second-round draft picks from the Pistons on Sunday in exchange for Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Livers and the pair of second-round picks are likely viewed as the main assets in the deal for the Wizards, as Bagley is in the second season of a three-year, $37.5 million deal and recently fell out of the Detroit rotation. With Washington sending out its top two reserve centers in Gallinari and Muscala, Bagley could end up slotting in as the Wizards' center on the second unit behind starter Daniel Gafford. Given Gafford's penchant for getting into foul trouble and having his playing time suppressed, Bagley could have a path to 20-plus minutes in some games, but the 24-year-old still has a relatively underwhelming fantasy profile, with his contributions being highly concentrated in the points, rebounds and field-goal percentage categories.