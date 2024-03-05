Bagley (back) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against Orlando.

Bagley exited Monday's loss to Utah after 23 minutes due to lower back spasms, and the injury appears on track to sideline him Wednesday. His status will need to be monitored, with Richaun Holmes and Eugene Omoruyi representing Washington's depth options if Bagley is unavailable. Kyle Kuzma has logged just 11.0 percent of his minutes at the center position this season.