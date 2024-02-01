Bagley is questionable for Friday's game against Miami due to a low back contusion.
Bagley hasn't missed a game since mid-January but is dealing with a back contusion ahead of Friday's matchup. Kyle Kuzma and Anthony Gill could see additional minutes if Bailey is sidelined.
