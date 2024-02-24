Bagley finished with 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 21 minutes during Friday's 147-106 loss to the Thunder.

Bagley seems to have taken over the starting role at center following the trade that sent Daniel Gafford to the Mavericks before the deadline, but he has responded with three double-doubles over his last four starts. Bagley has been a consistent offensive force for the Wizards regardless of whether he starts or plays off the bench, as he has scored in double digits in 12 of his last 14 appearances, but his new role as a starter certainly boosts his upside in most formats.