Bagley registered 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 11 rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 27 minutes during Friday's 96-87 loss to the Pistons.

Bagley got the start Friday due to Richaun Holmes (toe) being sidelined. Bagley took advantage of the opportunity, notching his eighth double-double of the season and his first since March 1 against the Clippers. Bagley's playing time for Sunday's game against the Heat will depend on whether or not Holmes has recovered enough from his left toe contusion.