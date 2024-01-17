Bagley (trade pending) isn't on the injury report for Thursday's game versus the Knicks.
Bagley appears set to make his Wizards debut Thursday after being acquired from the Pistons on Sunday. Bagley will likely serve as Washington's backup center to Daniel Gafford (concussion), but Bagley could start against the Knicks with Gafford out for the contest.
