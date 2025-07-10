Wizards' Marvin Bagley: Signs with Washington
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bagley has agreed to a one-year contract with the Wizards, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Bagley has bounced around the league quite a bit since being drafted out of Duke with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. The 26-year-old has had stints with the Kings, Pistons, Grizzlies and Wizards. He will now return to Washington for a second time. He played in 31 games during the 2024-25 campaign, but rarely saw the floor, averaging 8.5 minutes per game.
