Bagley closed with 21 points (8-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Saturday's 131-127 loss to the Spurs.

With Daniel Gafford (concussion) sidelined, Bagley started for the second game in a row and posted an impressive stat line while notching a second straight double-double. Bagley should experience an uptick in his fantasy upside if he stays in a starting role, but that will depend on Gafford's availability ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Nuggets.