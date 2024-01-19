Bagley ended with 20 points (10-16 FG, 0-5 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and two steals across 39 minutes during Thursday's 113-109 loss to the Knicks.

Bagley made his first appearance with Washington after being traded from Detroit, leading all Wizards in rebounds and blocks while ending as one of two players with 20 or more points in a double-double performance. Bagley matched a season high in rebounds while posting his third game of the year with 20 or more points and his second double-double outing.