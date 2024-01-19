Bagley will start Thursday's game against the Knicks, Chase Hughes of Monumental Sports Network reports.

Bagley getting the start in his debut with the Wizards is not a surprise, as Washington is limited on frontcourt depth with Daniel Gafford (concussion) sidelined. In 26 appearances for the Pistons, Bagley posted averages of 10.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.1 turnovers in 18.4 minutes.