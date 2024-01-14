Bagley (recently traded) will not suit up for Washington in Monday's contest against Detroit, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Bagley has yet to depart for Washington and still needs to complete a physical with his new team, precluding him from playing in Monday's prompt showdown against his former team. Thursday against the Knicks represents his next opportunity to debut, which carries a high likelihood given the Wizards' lack of frontcourt depth.