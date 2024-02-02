Bagley (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Heat.
Bagley was questionable on the Wizards' initial injury report and will be forced to miss his first game since mid-January due to a back contusion. Kyle Kuzma and Anthony Gill are candidates to see additional minutes Friday, while Bagley's next chance to return will be Sunday against Phoenix.
