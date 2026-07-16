Wizards' Seth Trimble: Pops for 24 points in SL loss

Trimble registered 24 points (8-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block over 27 minutes in Wednesday's 108-94 Summer League loss to the Clippers.

Trimble excelled despite the loss, posting a team-high 24 points while filling the stat sheet. The undrafted rookie entered the contest averaging 7.7 points on 31.6 percent shooting from the field and 14.3 percent from beyond the arc through his first three Summer League appearances, making Wednesday a notable step forward. Trimble signed with the Wizards on an Exhibit 10 contract and will continue competing for a roster spot through the remainder of Summer League and into training camp.