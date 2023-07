Vukcevic tallied 15 points (4-13 FG, 2-8 3PT, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes of Saturday's 90-85 loss to the Bulls during Summer League.

Vukcevic took on an expanded role Saturday with several Wizards players sidelined for the team's Summer League finale and delivered 15 points to pair with a team-high eight rebounds. Though he's showcased the ability to stretch the floor at 6-foot-11, Vukcevic likely will need more time to develop before seeing meaningful NBA minutes.