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Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Out again Friday
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RotoWire Staff
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Vukcevic (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Heat.
Vukcevic will miss a fifth straight game, and his final chance to suit up this season will come Sunday. Julian Reese has been taking advantage of all the injuries in Washington's frontcourt, and that should continue Friday.