Riley chipped in 18 points (6-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 116-112 win over the Kings.

Riley did the majority of his damage from beyond the arc, helping him to lead the Wizards in scoring despite being deployed off the bench. The Illinois product has been feeling good from downtown lately, now converting on seven of his last 15 attempts over the last two games. It was promising to see Riley play key minutes in a tightly-contested matchup, with his 30 minutes on the court marking a new career high for the rookie forward.