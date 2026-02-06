Riley closed Thursday's 126-117 win over the Pistons with 20 points (9-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals over 29 minutes.

Riley benefitted from a thin rotation Thursday as the team is still working to finalize several trades that went down before the deadline. He led the Wizards in scoring despite being deployed off the bench, marking the first time in his career he's reached the 20-point mark. Riley is certainly making a strong case to remain involved in the rotation even after the club is at full strength.