Riley is not in the Wizards' starting lineup against the Heat on Sunday.

The rookie first-rounder is coming off a career performance Saturday against the Nets, when he tallied 27 points, three rebounds, two assists, three steals, one block and four three-pointers over 45 minutes. Riley has seen more playing time as of late and has averaged 19.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.0 steals over his last five outings, but he will come off the bench Sunday due to the returns of Bilal Coulibaly and Kyshawn George.