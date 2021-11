Moon posted 16 points (7-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block across 33 minutes in Thursday's loss to the Blue.

Moon has been improving his scoring numbers progressively with each game that passes and he's now scored in double digits in two games in a row. He's averaging just 7.8 points per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field, but he's clearly on the rise given how his season has unfolded.