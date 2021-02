Simpson amassed 24 points (11-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 11 rebounds, seven assists and two steals during Sunday's win over Rio Grande Valley.

Simpson was spectacular in this one, as the Michigan product flirted with a triple-double across 31 minutes while leading the team offensively with a new season high. His 11 rebounds also marked a season best and now over seven games played, the 24-year-old is averaging 11.4 points, 6.6 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.