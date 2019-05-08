2019 Outlook: Bryce Love
2019 fantasy player outlook for Bryce Love, RB, WAS
Washington selected rookie running back Bryce Love from Stanford in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, and he will compete for a reserve role this season. Love is coming off a torn ACL from last year, and he's hoping to be ready by training camp. This season, if healthy, Love will likely be No. 4 on the depth chart behind Derrius Guice, Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson. But Love and Guice could be Washington's tandem of running backs as early as 2020 since Peterson is near the end of his career, and Thompson is in the final year of his contract. We don't recommend drafting Love in most seasonal leagues, but he is worth a late-round flier in rookie-only drafts.
