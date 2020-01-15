49ers' Dee Ford: Not practicing Wednesday
Ford (hamstring) is not participating in Wednesday's practice, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Coach Kyle Shanahan said that the situation surrounding Ford's hamstring injury hasn't changed at all. Given that the veteran defensive end was able to suit up for the divisional-round win over Minnesota, during which he recorded one solo tackle and one sack, he appears on track for Sunday's NFC championship against the Packers. Ford will have two more opportunities to practice in some capacity before the 49ers decide upon his injury designation.
