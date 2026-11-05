Head coach Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch both declined to get into specifics when discussing the future of Aiyuk, who has filed his paperwork for reinstatement and plans to show up to the 49ers' facility Friday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Lynch previously stated "I think it's safe to say that he's played his last snap with the Niners" regarding Aiyuk in January, but the GM was much less definitive Thursday when asked about a reunion with Aiyuk, responding with "I think everything's possible." Head coach Kyle Shanahan gave a similar answer Wednesday, stating "There's no absolutes in life." The 49ers are working with the NFL management council to find a resolution to Aiyuk's situation, so the team's front office and coaching staff are treating this situation as an ongoing legal matter. If Aiyuk is successfully reinstated, the 49ers could trade him, release him or add him to the active roster.