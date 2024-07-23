Ward (groin) has been cleared to participate for the start of training camp Tuesday, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Ward underwent core-muscle surgery in February, which forced him to miss OTAs and minicamp. Ward appears to have recovered enough to return for the start of training camp, though he'll likely be eased back into practice, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. Ward finished the 2023 regular season with a career-high five interceptions, along with 72 tackles (56 solo), 23 passes defended, one forced fumble and one touchdown across 17 regular-season games.