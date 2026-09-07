Evans (adductor) was spotted on the field in full uniform during the open portion of Monday's practice in Melbourne, Australia, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Wagoner notes that linebacker Nick Bosa (knee) and running back Christian McCaffrey (undisclosed) were the only 49ers players who didn't appear to be mixing into team drills during the open portion of practice, so Evans appears likely to have been at least a limited participant in Monday's session. The 49ers will release their first injury report of the season later Monday, when the extent of Evans' practice participation will be revealed. Evans had his practice activity managed for much of training camp while he contended with a minor quadriceps strain and more recently, an adductor injury.