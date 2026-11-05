Evans (Achilles) did not participate in the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Evans' absence Thursday comes as no surprise considering GM John Lynch stated earlier in the day that Evans is unlikely to return Sunday against the Raiders. Barring an unexpectedly quick recovery, Evans will sit out a second consecutive game sandwiched around San Francisco's Week 8 bye before possible returning in Week 10 at Dallas. At 6-1, the 49ers can afford to take a cautious approach with the top option in their injury-riddled wide receiver room.